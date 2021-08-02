Canada stunned the global stage after a narrow 1-0 win over USA sees Bev Priest’s side secure a place in the Olympic final for the first time in history.

It was Fleming’s second half penalty kick that served up revenge to a USA team that hadn’t lost to Canada in 20 years.

The timing of the penalty couldn’t have been better for Canada, who found themselves on the back foot after the introduction of attacking force Press, Lloyd and Rapinoe was proving difficult to fend off.

Fleming's untouchable penalty turned the tide of the game, and despite USA’s efforts to equalise in the final minutes, the Canadian defence held firm to grind out the win.

Undoubtedly a disappointing tournament for a heavily backed USA side. Canada will face either Sweden or Australia to battle out for gold in the final.

TALKING POINT: WHAT WENT WRONG FOR USA?

Boasting a history of four World Cup titles and Olympic gold medals, the USWNT arrived in Tokyo as favourites to clinch gold at this summer’s Olympics.

Vlatko Andonovski will be disappointed with today’s defeat, which is only the second time the USWNT have failed to reach the Olympic final since the sport was added in 1996.

The USA squad certainly doesn’t lack talent or experience, but the extent of squad rotation that the tight Olympic schedule forced could be a factor as to why Andonovski’s side failed to find a steady rhythm in this tournament.

A shock 3-0 defeat to Sweden in the opening match was also likely to have rattled the US dressing room, and although performances improved, they didn’t look as sharp as the 2019 World Cup winning side.

The loss of their goalkeeper Naeher within the first twenty minutes, a notably vocal and dominant figure on the pitch, was also a huge blow for USA.

MAN OF THE MATCH: JESSIE FLEMING

Calm and collected under pressure, Fleming was not only the hero of the hour, but Canada’s best player on the pitch today.

The Chelsea midfielder fired Canada into the lead with arguably the best penalty kick seen all tournament.

Throughout the game Fleming orchestrated play nicely amongst the Canadian midfield, and her strength and pace tested the US midfield both on and off the ball.

PLAYER RATINGS:

USA: Naeher (7), Dunn (7), Sauerbrunn (6), Davidson (6), O’Hara (8), Horan (9), Ertz (8), Lavelle (6), Williams (6), Morgan (5), Heath (8)…Subs: Press (8), Rapinoe (7), Lloyd (8), Franch (7)

CANADA: Labbe (7), Lawrence (8), Chapman (7), Buchanan (8), Quinn (6), Scott (7), Sinclair (8), Gilles (7), Fleming (9), Beckie (8), Prince (7)…Subs: Rose (8), Leon (7), Grosso (7), Mewis (8), Huitema (7)

KEY MOMENTS:

19' NAEHER DOWN FOR USA..The USA keeper jumps up to catch Fleming's cross, but it looks like Naeher lands very awkwardly on her knee. Not looking good.

28' OH DEAR..Naeher has just taken a goal kick and raised her hand immediately to signal she needs to come off. Gutting for the keeper, she's replaced by Franch.

62' CAN THEY MAKE A DIFFERENCE? It will be interesting to see how Rapinoe and Press make a difference to the USA attack. Press already attacking the Canadian defence with some really intent.

72’ PENALTY TO CANADA! After review from VAR officials, Canada are awarded a penalty for a foul on Rose by Davidson. Not an overtly obviously foul, Davidson catches Rose on the back of the calf. I doubt it would've been picked up without VAR.

74' GOAL! What a penalty! Franch goes the right way, but Fleming's shot is fired into the top right corner of the net. Untouchable.

