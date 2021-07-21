Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali had an Olympic debut to forget, as her first appearance in the Tokyo Games included two howlers in the 10-3 loss to Netherlands.

Netherlands are among the favourites to secure Olympic gold, meaning it was a tough opening test for Zambia.

The aim for Zambia would have been to keep things tight in the opening exchanges, but that plan was tossed out of the window on nine minutes.

There did not appear to be any danger as a ball was lofted over the top of the Zambia defence, more in hope than expectation.

Nali raced from her area, which proved to be a huge error as she completely misjudged the flight of the ball.

Realising she was out of her box, Nali attempted to head the ball to safety but only succeeded in diverting it into the path of Vivianne Miedema.

The Netherlands forward gleefully accepted the chance and stabbed the ball into the unguarded net as Nali attempted to get back and clear.

Nali went some way to atoning by making two brave saves at the feet of Netherlands attackers, but she erred again on 15 minutes - leaving her area and failing to clear. Lieke Martens was the beneficiary as she stroked the ball into an empty net from the edge of the area.

Netherlands went on to win the match at a canter, with Miedema proving to be the star turn with four goals in the 10-3 win.

Zambia’s next match is against China on Saturday, while Netherlands will lock horns with Brazil in a heavyweight Group F encounter on the same day.

