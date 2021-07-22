Spain and Egypt played out a goalless draw during their opening match of the Tokyo Olympics.

Spain named a strong team that featured multiple players who had featured at the European Championships, including Pedri and Unai Simon.

Egypt meanwhile were without their talisman Mohamed Salah after he was refused permission to join.

Both teams had their chances in a tense opening half, with Dani Ceballos hitting the post with an effort from distance.

And while there were still chances in the second half the game ended goalless.

