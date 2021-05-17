Alli, often overlooked by former manager Jose Mourinho, has started the last three games under Mason, showcased his attacking skills and tricks as well as getting stuck in with defensive duties to help Spurs climb to sixth in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old will likely have made a good impression on England coach Gareth Southgate, who was among those watching at the stadium as he looks to put his squad together for the European Championship.

"I can't speak in terms of what Gareth is thinking," Mason said of Alli.

"But for me, Dele was excellent. I don't really like singling out players but it's hard not to.

"He ran, he pressed, he created opportunities. I'm sure he's disappointed he didn't get a goal himself but it was an excellent No 10 performance so I'm really pleased."

Sixth place should be enough to qualify for the Europa League next season, though Spurs are level on 59 points with West Ham United with two games left.

Spur finish with a home game against Aston Villa on Wednesday and then a trip to Leicester on Sunday.

"Our thinking all along was the next game," added Masond. "That will be the case. I am going to enjoy the next 30 minutes because our performance deserves that.

"Our attention has to be on Wednesday, it's another big game for the club, we know that. We knew today was a big game.

"Three wins in four in the Premier League so it is nice to get a good feeling going into a crucial seven days now. We needed to see a win first and foremost but then also with that, how you win is important.

Additional reporting by Reuters

