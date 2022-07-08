Ajax have reached an agreement to sign Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

The winger has signed for the Dutch outfit for £26.4m on a five-year deal.

Ajax's initial bid of £20m was rejected in June after it became clear that Bergwijn was not in Antonio Conte's long-term plans.

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder said: "It is indicative of Steven's ambition that he chose to make the step to Ajax. He is a player with many qualities. He has enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented.

"Of course, I am happy that we were able to sign him, he adds new quality to our team."

Bergwijn was a surprise arrival at Spurs in 2020 – with then-boss Jose Mourinho later admitting the Dutchman was not his first-choice target – but he endeared himself immediately with a goal on debut in a win over Manchester City.

Although he slipped down the pecking order in north London, he still delivered the occasional memorable moment, including a brace in stoppage-time as Spurs stunned Leicester in January.

Spurs signed Richarlison from Everton last week, packing their frontline with more talent that has accelerated Bergwijn's move away from the side.

The club have also been heavily linked with Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, with Sky Sports reporting that he will undergo a medical at the club in the next 24 hours ahead of a season-long loan move.

