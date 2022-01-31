Aaron Ramsey has joined Rangers on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

Rangers, who currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table, reportedly have the option to buy the former Arsenal midfielder at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ramsey has been looking to move clubs having fallen out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, making just five appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club in an injury-disrupted season.

Ramsey has won Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup after joining Juve in 2019, but now he is making the switch to the Scottish Premiership to get more minutes.

“I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May," said Ramsey.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.”

The 31-year-old joined Juve from Arsenal, becoming the highest-earning British player on £400,000 a week.

The Wales international could make his Rangers debut against fierce rivals Celtic on Wednesday evening. He is Rangers' third signing of the January window. Amad Diallo joined on loan from Manchester United last week while James Sands has joined on an 18-month loan from MLS side New York City FC.

Ramsey is best known for his time at Arsenal. Signed in 2008, he made 369 appearances for the Gunners and helped the north London club to win three FA Cups.

Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to add a player of Aaron’s quality, experience and leadership to our squad.

“As soon as it was mooted as a possibility, I was really keen for us to try everything to get the deal done, and huge credit must go to Ross [sporting director Ross Wilson] and to the board for the work they have put in on this. I look forward to welcoming Aaron to the training centre tomorrow.”

