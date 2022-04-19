Milan target Sterling as marquee signing

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a summer move to AC Milan amid reports of an £850-million takeover for the Serie A side. A Bahrain investment fund are interested in purchasing Milan and have put Sterling at the top of their transfer wishlist. However, the Manchester City forward is refusing to make any decision on his future until the end of the season. Sterling’s current deal at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in 2023 so he will either need to negotiate a contract extension or make a decision on his future this summer.

Ad

Transfers Haaland injury concerns over Real or Man City transfer - Paper Round 16/04/2022 AT 22:14

Paper Round’s view: It’s going to be a huge summer for Sterling. We saw Manchester City’s ruthless transfer policy in action when Leroy Sane entered the final year of his contract and was sold to Bayern Munich - so could the same happen to Sterling? The England international is good enough to play for any club in world football on his day, so being the face of a new era at Milan would be exciting. He is still just 27-year-old and you’d imagine that he has ambitions to play abroad for a historic European club. Milan could be that move for him.

Man Utd target another centre-back

Manchester United have resurrected their interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres ahead of the summer. The Manchester Evening News reveal that the Red Devils plan to sign another centre-back ahead of next season, despite the addition of Raphael Varane last year. Torres is reportedly “open to offers” to leave Villarreal this summer and has a €60-million release clause in his contract. United have held talks with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, but there is “little expectation” of completing a deal with the German.

Paper Round’s view: United are really struggling defensively this season and interest in Torres could point towards a shift in system to playing three centre-backs. Partnering Torres and Varane alongside club captain Harry Maguire could bring some much-needed solidity and confidence to the back-line. However, if the new manager (which is looking likely to be Erik ten Hag) does not fancy that tactical system, it would mean one of these big-money defenders is left sitting on the bench. There’s nothing wrong with added depth, but United could use the money to strengthen elsewhere.

Spurs plan summer transfer business

Tottenham Hotspur are starting to plan their summer transfer business as the north London club close in on a place in the Premier League’s top four. The Times report that talisman Harry Kane is expected to stay at Spurs despite his desire to leave last summer. In addition to keeping Kane, Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen throughout his squad. Christian Eriksen has been linked with a shock return, while Spurs also have Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans on their radar.

Paper Round’s view: Securing Champions League football next season would be a huge boost to Tottenham’s transfer plans. A world-class manager like Conte has the ability to attract huge names and if you combine that with competing alongside Europe’s finest in the Champions League, you can punch above your weight in the transfer market. Eriksen would be a smart, low-cost addition, while Tielemans would be a perfect player for Conte’s system. It wouldn’t hurt to add a new centre-back and a wing-back or two either…

Brighton join battle to sign Arsenal youngster

Brighton have joined the race to sign highly-rated Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards. The 18-year-old has been on top form for the Gunners’ under-18s, scoring 17 goals in 22 appearances this season. Arsenal are hoping to keep Edwards in north London and are ready to offer him his first professional contract. However, the Mirror reveal that Brighton have joined Chelsea, Feyenoord, RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin in the battle to sign Edwards.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their academy star. No club likes to lose a home-grown talent and it will hurt even more if they see him start to perform at a domestic rival in the Premier League. Edwards may start to creep up the pecking order in north London in a summer that could see Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun all leave Arsenal. It’s a risk for the youngster, but it could certainly be worth it. Three strikers leaving could open the door to training with the senior players and even getting opportunities in the cup competitions.

Transfers Man Utd identify top transfer target with Ronaldo expected to leave - Paper Round 14/04/2022 AT 22:32