Sevilla have approached Manchester United regarding a loan deal for out-of-favour forward Anthony Martial.
The Liga club have – according to Sky Sports News – made a loan offer for the 26-year-old forward that does not include an option or an obligation to buy. The loan deal would run until the end of the season.
Manchester United are open to allowing the switch for former Monaco man after he informed the club of his desire to leave, with Ralf Rangnick previously saying that his desire to move was "understandable."
“We spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else,” Rangnick said.
“I think in a way this is understandable. I could follow his thoughts, but on the other hand it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as we can be.”
Rangnick also said that the move would have to be right for the player and also the club for it to be sanctioned.
“[Any movement] should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club," Rangnick added.
Martial arrived at United from Monaco in 2015, and had his best season in the 2019-20 campaign when he scored 23 goals.
Sevilla sit second in Liga, some seven points off Real Madrid.
