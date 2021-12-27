Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to join Roma on loan, according to reports.

The 24-year-old utility player has struggled for playing time under Mikel Arteta so far this season and spent the last half of the previous campaign on loan with West Bromwich Albion.

He is wanted by Roma boss Jose Mourinho, who has already been back to the Premier League to sign Tammy Abraham from his former club Arsenal. The Portuguese is keen to increase his squad depth.

Maitland-Niles has five appearances for the England national side but has failed to gain regular minutes under the club’s Spanish coach, playing just 11 times so far this season.

Roma already have Chris Smalling as well as Abraham in their squad, as they look set to increase the number of Englishman at the club to three.

