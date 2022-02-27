Barcelona begin Haaland talks

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barcelona have begun talks with Mino Raiola for Erling Haaland. The 21-year-old Norwegian international is available for 75 million euros this summer, and Barcelona are keen to add him to their frontline, as are plenty of other clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester City. Barcelona are also keen on Noussair Mazraoui.

Ad

Transfers Juve, Barca and Real plan Super League relaunch - Paper Round 25/02/2022 AT 23:41

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona seem to have discovered a few hundred million pounds down the back of the sofa, and if they can secure Haaland while Real Madrid end up with Kylian Mbappe, it would leave them with a chance of challenging both in La Liga as well as the Champions League. Haaland is a hugely talented player with bags of potential.

'He is a big star in Norway' - Ruud reveals social network, admiration for Haaland

Leicester target Colwill

Leicester City want to sign Levi Colwill from Chelsea in the summer, according to The Sun. the 19-year-old defender has impressed in his time at Huddersfield Town while on loan, and that has attracted attention from Foxes boss Brenand Rodgers, who wants to reinforce his backline and offer a chance to the player to get regular first team action in the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: For young Premier League players these days, they appear far more willing to move on from big clubs in order to get some first team action in order to progress. For Colwill, a move to the King Power Stadium would be a very reasonable option, but another thing to consider is that with Cesar Azpilicueta and others due to leave, there is a path to the first team.

Chelsea stewardship in doubt

The Mirror reports on the situation developing at Chelsea after Saturday’s announcement that Roman Abramovich would give the ‘stewardship’ of the club to the Chelsea charitable foundation, with no clear instruction of what that means. It is reported that with no guidance of what the responsibility entails, some on the foundation will reject the chance to take on the offer.

Paper Round’s view: Realistically, nothing has changed about Roman Abramovich in the last two weeks. If you were willing to work with Chelsea, you were willing to work with Abramovich, and everything he has done is easily found on Wikipedia and other resources. To cry off when faced with the consequences of the choices made seems a little bit rich, even if understandable.

Newcastle keen on Arrizabalaga

Newcastle United are ready to move for Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer. While the 27-year-old Spaniard has enjoyed a decent season at Chelsea, he is still back-up to Edouard Mendy and The Mail reports that the club are willing to accept £50m for the player. While Eddie Howe’s side are mentioned as interested, there could be competition from Spanish clubs.

Paper Round’s view: Unless the potential buyers are Real Madrid or Barcelona - unlikely, given they have Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre ter Stegen respectively - it means that Kepa will probably have to accept a lower wage offer to return home to Spain, while Newcastle are probably willing to pay over the odds for a player of real quality as they rebuild the squad.

Transfers Man Utd plot shock Rudiger move amid Maguire doubts – Paper Round 24/02/2022 AT 23:06