Barcelona keen on Morata

Alvaro Morata could join Barcelona this winter, despite Ferran Torres already being signed. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the 29-year-old could be brought in if Barca can raise money with other sales, by letting Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho go. Juventus may still turn the deal into a permanent one, but may look at Arkadiusz Milik and Mauro Icardi as alternatives.

Paper Round’s view: Morata has not been quite up to the form of his first loan season with the Italian side, but they have struggled more generally. However, clearly the side needs to change things up if they are to get back to challenging for league titles. As for Barcelona, it seems a financial gamble to bring in a player who is almost 30, but Xavi Hernandez needs to be trusted.

Tuchel may be tempted into market

Thomas Tuchel has come under pressure at Chelsea as the side have failed to keep pace with Manchester City and Liverpool this season, and The Telegraph believes that the German may be back in the market when the January transfer window opens. Reece James’ injury coupled with Ben Chilwell’s long-term absence means that the club need defensive reinforcements.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea have generally been generous when it comes to supporting successful managers, but with Tuchel it is perhaps a little bit in doubt whether he will get what he wants. He guided the side to a Champions League title but with things falling away a little bit now, coupled with Romelu Lukaku’s outburst, perhaps things are less than rosy now.

Newcastle plan spree

The Sun reports that Newcastle United have four targets for the January transfer window, with Aaron Ramsey a potential loan signing, if he takes a cut on his £400,000-a-week wages. Other targets are Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, and defenders Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid, and Sven Botman of Ligue 1 side Lille, with Eddie Howe also interested in Jordan Veretout.

Paper Round’s view: Veretout is wanted by Roma but every other player is probably available at the right price. United could get some cash for Lingard before he leaves for nothing, Juventus want rid of Ramsey, and both of them would improve the quality of the squad and its experience. Both Trippier and Botman would make for a far sturdier backline for the rest of the season.

West Ham want Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo is the latest defender to be linked with a move to West Ham, as David Moyes looks for defensive cover as they head into the second half of the season still in with a chance of qualifying for next year’s Champions League. The 24-year-old defender is currently at Fulham, and is wanted to step in while Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are both out injured, reports The Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Adarabioyo is a talented player who could still improve significantly. Moyes seems to have found his mojo at West Ham and brought along plenty of talented youngsters while he was at Everton. This gives the player to step up into top-flight football and start to build a Premier League career, and allows Fulham to raise some cash.

