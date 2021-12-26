Barca want Cavani and Torres

Barcelona will be busy in the winter transfer market if everything goes to plan, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The club wants to bring in Edinson Cavani from Manchester United, and the main target is Manchester City forward Ferran Torres. There will need to be exits to finance that, meaning Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Yusuf Demir, Sergino Dest, Luuk de Jong, Clement Lenglet and Ousmane Dembele are all available.

Ad

Transfers Newcastle ready to bring Trippier back to Premier League - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 06:21

Paper Round’s view: Demir is unlikely to be picked again to avoid triggering a permanent deal, De Jong is on loan so it may be possible to hasten his return to Sevilla, and the rest of those listed may be more difficult to get permanent homes for. But there is no doubt that Xavi believes that a huge overhaul is needed on the playing side of things if they are to improve.

'I know they are negotiating' Guardiola on Torres potential move to Barcelona

Newcastle to battle United and Chelsea for Kamara

Newcastle United are willing to spend £10 million in order to secure the signature of Boubacar Kamara, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer but they could be willing to pay up, despite his lack of Premier League experience, to sign him in the winter, given their dreadful league position as well as interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea.

Paper Round’s view: Kamara could prove to be a bargain whether he arrives for free or for £10m, but as Eddie Howe has explained to the club, he is willing to take the risk despite his lack of experience. Kamara could be taking his own gamble, too, because at such a young age, joining such a disjointed club as Newcastle could see him suffer relegation and the ensuing chaos.

Lloris future at Spurs left unclear

Hugo Lloris may not have a long-term future at Tottenham, going by comments made by the club’s new boss Antonio Conte. The Mirror reports that when quizzed about the 35-year-old, who has six months left on his current deal, that: “Now we’ll see but I think Hugo won’t be ever a problem for Tottenham.” That lack of clarity could see him depart in the summer, or even sign a pre-contract deal.

Paper Round’s view: At 35, Lloris has maintained his standards at the club with only the occasional wobble - you don’t usually get such consistency from any player, and certainly not between the sticks. Unless Spurs have identified a player they believe will offer both the same quality and greater value, it seems like an error to let the Frenchman leave so soon.

Dyche acknowledges squad problems

Sean Dyche has admitted that the situation with the club’s squad and their contract status is an obstacle. ALK Capital took over and they have told him that with 10 players out of contract at the end of the season: “We know you like these guys Sean, but they need to show us.” The Mail reports that James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are two with deals running out, with the former linked to Newcastle and West Ham.

Paper Round’s view: If West Ham want to get cover for their back line and if Tarkowski wants one big contract before the end of his career, then leaving on a free transfer in the summer would make sense. Newcastle, as discussed above, might even be tempted to pay some cash now in order to help them stave off relegation, and weakening Burnley in the process may help that cause too.

Transfers Barca keen to add Sterling to Torres capture, Chelsea plot Tchouameni move - Transfer Notebook YESTERDAY AT 12:02