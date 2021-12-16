Barcelona target Torres as Aguero replacement

The Telegraph reports that Barcelona are on the hunt for a replacement for Sergio Aguero, with the 33-year-old Argentina striker suffering from heart problems, which have forced his retirement. The club are considering Ferran Torres, Manchester City’s 21-year-old forward, who has struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola of late, and could be tempted to quit.

Paper Round’s view: Torres has done well for City and at just 21, he might benefit from some patience when it comes to his career. Having said that, he is used to playing regularly from his time at Valencia and he may not wish to compromise, and Barcelona offer both a return to his home country, and the chance to play for a more glamorous side, despite their current struggles.

Arthur set to leave Juventus

Juventus midfielder Arthur is set to leave the club in the January transfer window, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 25-year-old Brazil international could join Paris Saint-Germain in a swap for Mauro Icardi, but he may be loaned out to Sevilla instead. Liverpool are also keen on the player, as are German side Bayern Munich.

Paper Round’s view: Arthur has struggled to hold down a place in Italy, and with Juventus in need of cash, it would make sense for them to take advantage of interest in the player. At just 25 and with plenty of top-level experience he would doubtless be attractive to a number of top teams around Europe, so they will want to make sure they get the best of any bidding war.

United prepare for Pogba exit

Manchester United are preparing for life without Paul Pogba with the expectation that he leaves at the end of his contract this summer. The 28-year-old Frenchman can sign a pre-contract agreement in January, and Ralf Rangnick has prioritised signing a midfielder in the winter transfer window, says The Mirror. 18-year-old Hannibal Mejbri is also being trained to take over.

Paper Round’s view: It’s too much of a risk to hope that Mejbri could step in right away at Old Trafford, but if we see the Tunisia international get some game time over the remainder of the season then it could be clear that the interim manager is yet again ready to give a chance to a youngster to make an early start to his career and start to hold down a place in the first team.

Newcastle move for Trippier

The Mail reports that Newcastle United are moving close to a deal for Atletico Madrid wing-back Kieran Trippier. The player would cost around half the £25 million that Manchester United were quoted in the summer as he has less than a year left on his current deal, and he would become the club’s top earner on £150,000-a-week if he makes the switch back to England.

Paper Round’s view: At 31, it’s a little bit of a risk to bring him in, but if he only costs around £12 million then it’s an easily affordable short-term improvement at the back for Newcastle, and Eddie Howe must be desperate to make sure the quality of the squad is improved, and as well as that, that they bring someone in with Premier League and Champions League experience.

