Barca want to make Salah their ‘key summer signing’

Barcelona are keen to bring Mohamed Salah to the Camp Nou after striking a multi-million sponsorship deal with Spotify. The Mirror reveal that the Catalan club are desperate to make Salah their “key summer signing”. The 29-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract at Liverpool and is yet to agree to extend his stay at Anfield. The Premier League side are readying a contract worth more than £400,000 per week, but Barcelona are hoping to offer Salah the opportunity of a new challenge in an attempt to reignite their fierce domestic rivalry with Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona are hoping to make a marquee summer signing after clinching their £236-million deal with music streaming platform, which will see the club’s stadium renamed to the Spotify Camp Nou. Salah could be an option if he decides against extending his stay at Liverpool. He would be available for a cut-price fee due to his contract situation, but his wage demands will be sky high. Is it worth breaking the bank for a 29-year-old? Barcelona should try and go all in for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland – and then maybe Benfica forward Darwin Nunez if not.

Arsenal chase Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are confident that they can pull off a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer. The Brazilian forward is one of Mikel Arteta’s top targets in the upcoming transfer window and Jesus will be entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. The Mail report that that the 25-year-old is “expected to seek a move”, despite scoring four for City against Watford on Saturday. Arsenal are in the market for new strikers after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both expected to leave as free agents this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal are desperate to add some more firepower to their squad this summer and Jesus could be the ideal signing. He is still just 25 years old, Premier League ready and could be available for a cut-price fee due to his contract situation. Arteta has worked with Jesus previously at Manchester City, so has his own insight into how the Brazilian works. The only issue could be the fact that Jesus will want to play in the Champions League next season. Arsenal will need to secure a spot in the Premier League’s top four if they want to secure their top transfer targets this summer.

Chelsea and Spurs battle over Inter striker

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to go head-to-head in the battle to sign Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano. The 21-year-old has impressed during his loan spell in Ligue 1 after joining Brest in the winter transfer window. The Mirror reveal that Premier League duo Chelsea and Spurs are both in the market for a young back-up striker, who will be able to deputise for Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane respectively. Inter are reluctant to entertain enquiries for Satriano but could be forced to sell the Uruguayan if serious offers are made due to the Serie A side’s precarious finances.

Paper Round’s view: Finding a reliable back-up striker is one of the toughest jobs in modern football. The fact that there are so many matches in a season means that there is always a need for rotation at points and it also means that your first-team stars are more likely to suffer from muscle injuries. However, no one wants to be a back-up striker. Therefore, it makes sense to try and lure a young striker – like Satirano – as a possibility to learn from the established starter and give them game time in the domestic cup competitions. Chelsea might be the better option as Lukaku’s position is more uncertain than Kane’s at Spurs.

Ten Hag eyes Eriksen reunion

Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking to line up Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen as a free transfer this summer. The Sun report that the former Ajax midfielder is a summer target for Ten Hag, who is currently managing the Dutch club. Eriksen’s form since returning to the Premier League in January has interested a handful of sides and the 30-year-old only committed to a short-term deal at Brentford. Eriksen trained at Ajax before signing for the Bees and reportedly left Ten Hag “hugely impressed” and keen for a reunion at Old Trafford.

Paper Round’s view: It’s an incredible story. Eriksen was nearly forced to retire from football less than a year ago and now he is being linked with one of the biggest clubs in world football. It looks like he is really enjoying his football again at Brentford, so would a move to Manchester United put the pressure on his career again? It may limit his minutes, due to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek. Eriksen should really think about his next step in football before making a decision. It may be his last big contract before retirement.

