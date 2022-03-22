Barcelona consider Dembele or Traore

Barcelona are weighing up their transfer strategy for the summer, with Spanish newspaper Marca reporting that they are considering one of Ousmane Dembele or Adama Traore. It will take 30 million euros to secure Traore from Wolves, but Dembele’s contract could be extend for much less in terms of upfront payment, which means that the Frenchman might be the easier option.

Paper Round’s view: Dembele has frustrated the hierarchy at Barcelona for years with his mixture of inconsistency, indiscipline and injury, but in recent months it seems that he is making a convincing case to be kept on. Traore is 25 and Dembele 24, but with Dembele cheaper initially and with a more impressive pedigree, it would make sense to keep him on now.

Raphinha a Barca target too

Brazilian winger Raphinha is also said to be under consideration as a replacement for Dembele. The Daily Mail reports that the 24-year-old Frenchman is looking likely to return to France with Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, so Barcelona are looking at the Leeds wideman, with a bid of £35 million in the offing - however the Premier League club are looking for double that.

Paper Round’s view: Raphinha would be a better option than Traore if he can be bought for around the same fee as the clause written into the transfer deal with Wolves. However as the report indicates, Leeds value him well about £35m and few could be surprised that they would not let such an excellent player - probably their best - go on the cheap.

Villa keen on Suarez

Atletico Madrid are trailing Gianluca Scamacca, Sassuolo’s 23-year-old Italian striker who is in excellent form this season. Diego Simeone is interested in recruiting the player as a replacement for Luis Suarez, with the 35-year-old out of contract at the end of the season. Aston Villa, Ajax, Inter Milan and Sevilla are also considering a move for the Uruguayan international, reports The Sun.

Paper Round’s view: Suarez’s behaviour regarding his abuse of Patrice Evra, with no subsequent apology, should rule him out of any contract with an English club serious about being a responsible club. Of course, football does not work that way, and what is more likely to keep Suarez on the continent is that there is probably no reason to risk bringing in a player in decline.

Joe Worrall wanted by PL sides

Burnley and Brentford have already had offers for Nottingham Forest’s central defender Joe Worrall turned down, but The Mirror believes that two more Premier League clubs could make a move for the 25-year-old. Everton and West Ham have both been impressed by the player, who was excellent at the weekend as the Championship side lost to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Paper Round’s view: At 25 there are probably not many years left for Worrall to make the step up before he starts to be regarded as too old for scouts. If Nottingham Forest don’t let him go this summer then he will likely have to hope for a promotion which is always tricky in a league as competitive as the Championship. He should hope that he is given the chance before he misses it for good.

