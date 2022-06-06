Chelsea battle for Dembele

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Chelsea are just one team keen on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The 25-year-old French international is engaged in a contract negotiation standoff with his current side, and that has led other clubs to enter the fray. Chelsea are pushing hardest, but Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested.

Paper Round’s view: Dembele appears to have recovered from his worst injury problems and he is available for nothing up-front, but he will also cost a sizable amount in wages, so any team that takes him on will have to accept that they are taking a gamble on his long-term fitness. Barcelona will probably have to sign him to fresh terms soon to avoid the same mistake they made with Lionel Messi.

Mane suggests Marseille move

In a surprising development, reports The Sun, Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has hinted that he would be open to playing for Marseille, his boyhood club. The 30-year-old is out of contract at Anfield next season and he has been clear about intending to leave this summer. However, when asked about his future he said: “Bayern and Barca? Both teams are good. But I'm not a fan of those teams, you know. My favourite team is Marseille."

Paper Round’s view: It’s difficult to see how Marseille would be able to afford the Senegalese international given the wages he could demand that would be commensurate with his talent. Bayern Munich and Barcelona are both far bigger clubs who offer a better chance of winning trophies, so the likelihood is that Mane is being a little cheeky with his answer about Marseille.

Teams target Hungary star Styles

Barnsley player Callum Styles was part of the Hungary side that beat England at the weekend and the 22-year-old British born midfielder is attracting attention from newly promoted Premier League sides after his impressive performance. The Mirror suggests that Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth are all interested.

Paper Round’s view: Styles was part of a successful Hungary performance and if he is able to keep up those performance levels then he can probably cut it in the Premier League. With clubs still suffering from the financial hangover caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they will not be able to spend as much on transfers as they did in the past, so he could be something of a bargain from the Championship.

Matic set for Roma switch

The Daily Mail reports that Roma will soon sign Nemanja Matic on a free transfer. The 33-year-old Serbian left Manchester United in the summer at the end of his contract and Jose Mourinho has explicitly requested that his team bring in his former player so that he can manage him at a third club, with a one-year deal and option of a second year offered.

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho can use the Europa League Conference win to influence transfer decisions more than he might otherwise have been able to. Matic is certainly slowed by age and that might be less of a problem with the reduced pace of Serie A compared to the Premier League, but he has not been dominating midfields since his arrival at Old Trafford.

