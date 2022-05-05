Man Utd scouts prepare for Ten Hag arrival

Manchester United’s recruitment team are working hard ahead of the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag. The club’s scouting department have been attempting to identify any potential signings ahead of the summer transfer window. The Express reveal that Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been watched by the United scouts more than 15 times this season, while Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma has been tracked closely. Other players on the club’s scouting shortlist include Moussa Dembele and Ruben Neves, while youngsters Enzo Fernandez, Williot Swedberg and Tyrell Malacia are also being watched.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United need to improve different aspects of their squad this summer – but mainly, the club need to be smarter in the transfer market than they have been in previous years. It’s not about spending the most or buying the biggest names. That hasn’t worked in the past. It’s about buying players who will fit Ten Hag’s system and playing style. Players who will be able to thrive and learn under the new coach. Once Manchester United start doing that, they will see improvements. Liverpool don’t buy the most glamorous names – they buy the players who fit Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Man City to come back fighting

Manchester City will look to bounce back from their Champions League semi-final disappointment by refreshing their squad in the summer. The Mail reveal that the Premier League leaders expect to complete the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. However, there are doubts over the futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez. The Manchester club hope to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona as a long-term replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho. Guardiola was a huge fan of the Dutch midfielder and attempted to sign him from Ajax before he joined the Catalan club.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester City see Guardiola as a key component in their future and you can understand why. They may have lost the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid in devastating circumstances, but an ambitious club will want to come back even stronger next season. The club want Guardiola to lead them into another new era and build a new squad. There seem to be changes afoot, so keeping the management consistent could be key. Adding Haaland and De Jong to this squad will make sure that City will be challenging for the Champions League again in a year’s time.

Spurs set for summer clear-out

Tottenham Hotspur are set for a summer clear-out, with the Mirror reporting that up to eight first-team players could be allowed to leave north London at the end of the season. Spurs boss Antonio Conte has made his feelings clear about his squad and club officials are now accepting that a “summer of upheaval” is the realistic option. Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Emerson Royal, Lucas Moura and Matt Doherty may all be allowed to depart.

Paper Round’s view: Changes are coming to Tottenham. Conte has not been subtle when discussing his squad. The Italian admitted the job was a lot more difficult than he had originally expected and has frequently dug out his squad in public. Everybody knows that Conte has high standards and that he will request specific signings to compliment his playing style and formation. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy must have expected this when hiring the former Chelsea coach. It will all be worth it if Conte is the man who finally brings silverware back to Spurs.

West Ham target Chelsea youngster

West Ham United will look to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer after his loan spell at Southampton comes to an end. The Sun reveal that Hammers boss David Moyes is keen on the Albania international, and his squad were impressed when facing him on three occasions this season. Southampton, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing Broja this summer.

Paper Round’s view: West Ham have enjoyed another successful campaign under Moyes – but it is clear that the club need to sign a centre-forward this summer. Michail Antonio has done a great job as a makeshift striker, but he has carried a lot of the workload this season and his goals have dried up in 2022. Broja would allow West Ham to have an alternative game plan, while also stop the east London club from being so reliant on Antonio and Jarrod Bowen. At just 20 years old, Broja could be the perfect signing for their future – but we will have to see whether Chelsea let him leave or not.

