Saliba unclear on Arsenal future

Arsenal defender William Saliba has no knowledge on where he will be playing next season, the Mirror reports. The 21-year-old French international is on loan at Marseille where he has impressed and there is talk of him staying, but his agent, Djibril Niang said: “We still don’t know what Arsenal want to do with William. We will have a discussion about this very soon I think.”

Ad

Transfers Juve, Real Madrid and Barca battle to sign free agent Pogba - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:57

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal did brilliantly to snap up Saliba for a bargain price and he is worth far more now, but with Ben White and Gabriel playing well in the centre of defence for Mikel Arteta, he may have little time for being held back from first team action. However Arsenal are no longer a big side, and a top club might offer Arsenal a transfer fee they feel is sensible to take.

Roma set huge Abraham asking price

The Daily Star reports that Roma’s Tammy Abraham could be set for a return to the Premier League with Arsenal, but it will cost the London team a huge sum. The 24-year-old England striker will cost £67 million if Mikel Arteta wants to sign the former Chelsea man, which is the value that his formative club would have to pay were they to exercise their buyback clause.

Paper Round’s view: Abraham has done well under Jose Mourinho and Italy, and it feels a little foolish for him to return so quickly to a league where he struggled a little. Having said that, perhaps Abraham is simply more content in the country and city in which he grew up, and there is also the fact that Arsenal would probably pay him a great deal more than Roma, who are unlikely to have Champions League football next season.

West Ham want Keane

West Ham are eyeing a bargain in case Everton are relegated. They would be interested in signing the Toffees’ central defender Michael Keane. The 29-year-old England international has lost his place in the national team line-up and his form has struggled as Everton have also found life difficult this season. However David Moyes would be ready to spend £20m on the centre-back.

Paper Round’s view: Keane was an excellent central defender for a long time at Burnley, and started well at Everton. Given the club’s wider struggles, it is probably not worth putting too much stock in his poor form, and if he can start again in a more positive setup, as Moyes has built in London, then he could prove to be a bargain with several more years at the top left in him.

Inter line up Dybala swoop

The Daily Mail claims that Juventus striker Paulo Dybala could be on his way to Inter Milan this summer. The 28-year-old Argentine is out of contract at the Old Lady this summer and won’t sign a renewal on his deal worth £5.5m a season. He will be offered £5m a year to stay in Italy with Inter, ahead of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, who are also keen on the player.

Paper Round’s view: Dybala remains a handy player and has got no worse in his time with Juventus, but he has perhaps not kicked on as they might have hoped when they signed him. A move to Inter Milan would allow him to have a fresh start at a club that could give him a more prominent role up front, while a move to the Premier League would probably see his lack of pace highlighted.

Transfers Barcelona tempt Salah to reject Liverpool contract - Paper Round 24/04/2022 AT 23:03