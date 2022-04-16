Haaland worried over move

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is reportedly reluctant to miss any games for the rest of the season despite suffering from muscle injuries. The 21-year-old Norwegian international has missed a few games this season with a thigh problem but he is worried about putting off potential suitors like Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is only 21 but he has a hefty frame, and while he is clearly a strong player, there might be concerns that his gait is starting to suffer. However with both City and Real looking to spend a huge sum, they cannot afford to take any risks and if Haaland is reluctant to get treatment now that antagonises a short-term problem into becoming a more serious one.

United scout Nkunku

Manchester United are interested in 24-year-old RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku. The French forward has been impressive in Germany and United are on the lookout for a new striker, and so they are tracking his moves. The club are also interested in Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, who remains in demand from teams across Europe, reports The Sun.

Paper Round’s view: United are set to lose a host of players in the summer and with their new boss yet to be properly announced, they have it all to do. Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Paul Pogba are all due to leave. As well as that Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unwanted, so at least one striker needs to arrive at the end of the season.

Barca worries over Coutinho

Barcelona are concerned that Aston Villa are unsure about signing Philippe Coutinho on the £33 million terms that they have agreed should they want to make the deal permanent. The Mirror reports that Barcelona want to know what Villa will pay for the 29-year-old Brazilian, and if a deal cannot be struck then they will attempt to find him a new club.

Paper Round’s view: It seems that Xavi is not keen on trying to rehabilitate Coutinho into the Barcelona first team, despite his technical ability. If Villa are not winning to stump up the full whack for him then that is probably indicative of his decline. It is hard to see who would be willing to match his wages, so that might cost Barcelona yet more cash they do not really have.

Osborne involved in Chelsea bid

Former Tory Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is now getting involved in the bid for Premier League side Chelsea, according to the Mail. The season ticket holder at Stamford Bridge has been brought onto Todd Boehly’s bid in an attempt to get a deal over the line for the club which has now been put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.

Paper Round’s view: George Osborne has managed to swing prominent gigs at asset manager Blackrock and at the Evening Standard, and after having secured his political connections in the Tory Party it makes sense that Boehly brings him on board given the problems there might be with taking the club out of Abramovich’s hands and dealing with any restrictions.

