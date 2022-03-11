Haaland tables Barca demand

Barcelona are desperate to beat their rivals to the signing of Erling Haaland this summer, and Spanish media outlet Sport reveal that the Borussia Dortmund striker has made one huge demand to the Catalan club. Barcelona are struggling to compete financially with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid. Their contract offer to Haaland would probably be significantly less than elsewhere. However, the 21-year-old has told Barca that he would accept a lower salary at the Camp Nou – but only on a shorter contract. Haaland would only agree to a deal no longer than three years and he would either extend to a higher wage if Barcelona can afford it in future or leave and join a different club if not.

Ad

Transfers Real Madrid consider Kylian Mbappe contract offer - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:55

Paper Round’s view: This could be a huge opportunity for Barcelona. The club’s financial situation has been a mess over the past year but imagine if they actually end up signing Haaland as part of their rebuild. Yes – there is no way that the Blagurana can compete with Manchester City’s wealth, but they are a historic club and can convince Haaland that he would be the face of the club. Would he be willing to potentially give up two to three years of his career while Barca attempt to work their way back to the top? It’s a tough one. The Norwegian striker would be passing up the opportunity to earn a huge salary while working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. It’s a no brainer for me, but I’m not Haaland.

Fletcher forced to act as ‘mediator’ at Carrington

The rift between the Manchester United squad and Ralf Rangnick has hit a new low, with the Sun reporting that technical director Darren Fletcher is being forced to act as a “mediator” between the players and the coaching staff. The “growing tensions” between Rangnick and his squad have stemmed from the fact that the German’s frustrations that the players have been struggling to adapt to his pressing game. The United players are not impressed with the coaching methods of Rangnick and his assistant Chris Armas. Former midfielder Fletcher has had to act like a peacemaker at Carrington to resolve any problems between the two parties.

Paper Round’s view: The problem isn’t just that the players have an issue with the coaching methods. It’s the fact that this kind of information keeps leaking from the Manchester United camp. The squad clearly isn’t happy right now, but it’s never good to have players leaking information to the press. The club has struggled this season, and something needs to change. It’s never going to change if the players simply refuse to play for the manager. We’ve seen this situation before again and again in the past at Chelsea and it doesn’t end well. The ‘player power’ conversations can start up again now…

Man Utd scout Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United have added Lyon striker Moussa Dembele to their transfer shortlist as the club prepares for the summer window. The Premier League side are expecting the exits of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard, who are both out of contract at the end of the season, while the futures of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are uncertain. The Mail reveal that United sent scouts to watch French forward Dembele in Lyon’s Europa League match against Porto on Wednesday evening, where he assisted the winning goal. The 25-year-old striker is reportedly available for a cut-price fee of £25 million as his contract at the Groupama Stadium expires in 2023.

Paper Round’s view: Dembele’s career has stalled since arriving at Lyon from Celtic back in 2018. The Frenchman has failed to nail down the role as a consistent starter in Ligue 1 and even spent an unsuccessful spell on loan at Atletico Madrid last season. However, he can still turn it on when he needs to and would be a great option for United at a decent price. He would probably be a squad rotation option rather than a starter, but he would be a dangerous goal threat from the bench. Dembele also spent his younger days playing for Fulham so would vitally count towards United’s home-grown quota.

Tuchel set to stay at Chelsea despite interest elsewhere

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reported to have “no intention” of leaving the west London club, despite the uncertain future surrounding Stamford Bridge. The Telegraph state that Tuchel “loves working for the club” and “wants to stay if possible”. The report reveals that “up to six” clubs hold interest in the German coach if he becomes available, including Premier League rivals Manchester United. Tuchel’s future at Chelsea will only be considered depending on the new owners, their intentions and how the club is run.

Paper Round’s view: Tuchel is one of the best coaches in world football, so there’s no surprise that he has his admirers. The German joined Chelsea just over a year ago and took them to Champions League glory. Elite-level clubs will always want a top manager in charge if they become available. It’s unlikely that Tuchel has even had much time to digest the news around Chelsea and he will have no idea what it means for the club’s future. Once things become clearer, he may make a decision over his future… but - for now - he seems happy at Stamford Bridge.

Transfers Man Utd manager search intensifies amid Hasenhuttl interest – Paper Round 06/03/2022 AT 23:55