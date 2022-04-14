Harry Kane is reportedly set to stay at Tottenham this summer and reject a move to Manchester United.

Kane looked to be close to leaving Spurs in 2021 when Manchester City made several bids for him.

Daily Mirror he has also been on United’s wishlist and According to thehe has also been on United’s wishlist and incoming manager Erik ten Hag made the England captain his top striker target.

But United’s decision to appoint Ten Hag over former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has apparently resulted in Kane deciding against a move to Old Trafford.

It is reported that United may have been able to tempt Kane if they had gone for Paris Saint-Germain head coach Pochettino, even if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

But Kane, 29, now looks set to stay at Spurs under Antonio Conte and will reassess his future after the summer.

Keeping Kane would be a major boost for Conte as he looks to plan ahead for next season.

The striker has been in fantastic form in 2022 and reportedly wants to stay and become Spurs’ all-time leading scorer. He is currently on 243 goals, behind only Jimmy Greaves on 266.

Kane: We need to get over the line at Qatar 2022

Spurs are fourth in the Premier League, three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal but having played a game more.

Kane, who has two years left on his contract with Spurs, said last month: “Obviously it's always an aim to get in the Champions League, for the club.

“Personally, you want to be in the best competitions in the world. My focus is on this year, getting top four is the most important goal for us now.”

