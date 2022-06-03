Sadio Mane has said that he is ready to leave Liverpool after being told that ‘60 to 70 percent’ of Senegalese people want him to quit the club.

Mane said he would decide his future after the Champions League final last weekend, which was lost to Real Madrid in Paris.

Ad

It has since been reported that the 30-year-old forward wants to quit, but nothing has been confirmed by the player. He has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who may need to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Football 'It must not happen again' - UEFA apologises to fans and launches review into Champions League chaos 11 HOURS AGO

A fee of around £30-40 million has been mentioned as his current club’s valuation, and he has a year left on his current deal.

Mane was asked about a potential exit by a reporter at a press conference ahead of Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Benin on Friday.

He said: “60-70 percent of Senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will soon see.”

The Daily Mail reports that Bayern have offered around £17m per season to Mane, and Paris Saint-Germain are also rumoured to be interested.

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is thought to have sent an offer worth around £17million per season to Mane, which has reportedly impressed the frontman.

Fellow Liverpool striker Mo Salah also has a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, but confirmed he would at least see out that deal.

A-League Sturridge released by Perth Glory after 138 minutes of A-League football 13 HOURS AGO