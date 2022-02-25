Juve and Spanish clubs plan Super League

The European Super League is back on the horizon, according to The Mirror. The idea was shot down last season in part due to the absence of relegation for teams, but the new proposal would allow such a thing, and new entities such as Dublin and Luxembourg could be given the green light to create their own franchises for a Europe-wide event in the future.

Paper Round’s view: As enjoyable as some football is these days, there is no denying that the huge amounts of cash thrown at the specacle has led to an oddly bloodless affair. Starting a European league would be a bit of a novelty, as would clubs in Ireland and Luxembourg, but it mainly seems like a method to concentrate TV revenue in a small bunch of clubs.

It’s a horror - Ancelotti gives view on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

United consider new boss

With Ralf Rangnick set to depart at the end of the season, The Sun reports on the latest status of Manchester United’s managerial search, The German could be replaced by Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, but he prefers Real Madrid. That would leave United to focus on a choice between current Spurs boss Antonio Conte and Erik ten Haag of Ajax.

Paper Round’s view: After an underwhelming spell at PSG, former Spurs boss Pochettino could be seen as an underwhelming choice, but it is his relationship with Kylian Mbappe that seems to appeal to Real. As for Conte and Ten Haag, they are probably easy to secure, with United like, but it does not mean that they are necessarily the best men for the upcoming job.

Mbappe expects to join Real

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Kylian Mbappe will soon play the return leg of Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on the away side for the last time in the foreseeable future. The French international is expected to join the Spanish club in the summer on a free transfer, and had asked to be sold to them in the previous summer.

Paper Round’s view: The 23-year-old forward has been a fabulous player for PSG but it was always on the cards that he would want to join PSG, especially if the French side had not quite kicked on to become a super club. Perhaps a Champions League win might change his mind, but realistically that would now look like a sensible time to leave the club on a high for more glamour.

UEFA set to drop Gazprom

Gazprom’s £33.6 million-a-year sponsorship deal with UEFA is set to come to an end, according to the Daily Mail. The next round of Champions League games is set to come around on March 8, and the governing body hopes to be able to ditch the natural resources company in time for then, given the links with the Russian state and now its invasion of Ukraine.

Paper Round’s view: The world of sport is having to come to terms with the the fact that it has let itself be hugely compromised by and potentially dependent on money from some unsavoury Russian characters. This goes as far as some clubs which are outright owned by allies of Vladimir Putin, and the whole sport should take a look at the state in which it can be found.

