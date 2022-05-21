Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract extension with PSG through to 2025, the club have announced.

It had been widely speculated that the World Cup winner would run down his contract and move to Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, reports emerged on Friday that the 23-year-old had decided to commit his future to the Parc des Princes club. A fact confirmed by PSG on Saturday ahead of their match against Metz.

"Paris Saint-Germain is proud to announce the extension of Kylian Mbappé's contract for three additional seasons. The French international striker is now linked to the capital club until June 30, 2025," said the club in a statement.

The France international, who joined the club in 2017, said he is very happy to extend his deal and expects to continue to grow at the club.

“I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am very happy about it,” said Mbappe in a statement

“I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club which gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level. I am also very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France, the country where I was born, grew up and flourished.”

Mbappe took to the pitch with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ahead of the match with Metz to announce to a rapturous home crowd the contract extension, which represents a hammer blow to Spanish champions Real Madrid.

“The extension of Kylian's contract marks an exceptional moment in the history of our club and is great news for all our fans around the world,” added Al-Khelaifi.

“Since Kylian joined our family, despite his young age, he has accomplished wonders at all levels. By extending with Paris Saint-Germain, he becomes the cornerstone of the club's project for the years to come, on and off the pitch.

“I am very proud and very happy – for Kylian, for our supporters and for the whole Paris Saint-Germain family on all continents – to continue our fantastic shared adventure. For our fans and our club, we are going to open the most beautiful pages of our history.”

Since arriving from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has scored 168 goals in 268 games for PSG and developed a reputation for being one of the deadliest finishers in world football.

He has already won five French titles, three French Cups and two French League Cups. He has also won the World Cup with France in 2018 and followed that up with a Nations League winner’s medal last year. In total Mbappe has scored 26 goals in 54 caps for his country.

His individual awards list is equally impressive. He has been named the Ligue 1 player of the year three times and won the best young player award at the 2018 World Cup.

