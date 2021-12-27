Spanish international Ferran Torres looks set to join Barcelona in the coming days with a medical imminent, according to reports.

Torres has fallen out of favour at the Etihad, playing just seven times so far this season and often out of position as a central striker. He is currently recovering from a foot injury and had been in Valencia.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the winger is now in Barcelona with his agent, with a medical set to take place on Monday. A fee of 55 million euros with another 10 million in potential add-ons is believed to have been agreed between the Catalans and City.

City could use any funds in order to complete the signing of a more traditional centre forward. Gabriel Jesus has been one of the players used in the role but after the departure of Sergio Aguero - also to Barcelona - they had been linked with Harry Kane.

When that move failed to materialise they came close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus before a late move from Manchester United convinced the 36-year-old Portuguese to return to Old Trafford.

City beat Leicester City 6-3 on Boxing Day to go six points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

