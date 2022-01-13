Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton’s right-back Tariq Lamptey, according to reports.

The 21-year-old defender has been interesting Arsenal after impressing over the last two seasons at Brighton and Hove Albion, and could soon challenge for the number one spot as England’s right-back.

The player started his development at Chelsea before moving to the south coast in 2020, and is now attracting attention from Ralf Rangnick.

United’s interim manager has chopped and changed between Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the position since his arrival and neither has made a strong case for a place in the team over the long-term.

A fee of between £40 million and £50 million has been mentioned in previous reports, and Luke Edwards of The Telegraph explained to the BBC why United are interested.

"Tariq Lamptey is one of my favourite Premier League footballers,” he said.

"He’s still only 21, he’s done brilliantly at Brighton and started at Chelsea. What it’s really evidence of is how strong Chelsea’s academy system is. They sold him for a fair bit of money to Brighton. He’s been there 18 months and for me has been one of the outstanding right-backs in the Premier League when fit.

"I’m not surprised Manchester United are looking at him because they spent £40m on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Him and Diogo Dalot are two right-back signings that haven’t really worked out and it’s damning of United’s recruitment.

"I do love Lamptey and think he’s a really talented full-back and the right-back competition for England is really intense at the moment but I think he’s a future England international."

