Mane determined to leave

The Telegraph reports on the background to Sadio Mane’s future at Liverpool. The paper claims that the 30-year-old Senegalese international has no interest in fresh terms at Anfield, with a contract that runs out in a year’s time, and does not wish to negotiate. The club are instead focused on making sure they get a decent sum for the player, with Bayern Munich linked.

Paper Round’s view: Given there are no concerns about Mane’s health or fitness, he could probably continue with the same performance levels for a couple more years, so the idea that he might cost around £40 million does not seem unreasonable. Bayern will likely have to replace Robert Lewandowski this summer, with the Polish striker also interested in a new challenge.

Salah offered Barca role

Mohamed Salah appears in no hurry to leave Liverpool, on the other hand. The Mirror says that the 29-year-old Egypt international will not force his way out of the club with a year left on his contract, but he is not desperate to renew at Anfield, because Xavi Hernandez wants him next year on a free transfer, to join up with Lewandowski, and also Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Paper Round’s view: Neves would be an excellent midfield addition and looks to be a player ready to step up to the next level, and Lewandowski is perhaps the best striker in the world. Players such as Memphis Depay might find themselves on the way out, because despite the deal with Spotify, the club will likely still have to cut their current wage bill and raise funds.

Arsenal ready for huge Jesus offer

The Sun claims that Arsenal are ready to offer Gabriel Jesus £190,000 a week wages to move to the Etihad. The 25-year-old Brazilian striker has a year left on his current deal and Pep Guardiola is willing to let him go, but they are looking for a transfer fee of £50m. That is also the valuation they have placed on Nathan Ake, who is wanted by Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

Paper Round’s view: Jesus is a reasonable addition to any squad. He’s not quite a world beater but he is an often excellent presence up front for City, and could do the same for other clubs. £50m is a hefty sum for a player who soon can be snapped up for nothing, though. As for Ake, he would be the first player of serious quality to join up with Newcastle if he does move.

United face battle to land De Jong

Frenkie De Jong is far from keen to leave Barcelona, and the Mail suggests that Xavi Hernandez is only willing to let him go in the right circumstances. The club’s manager will sanction his departure if he is able to land Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, but he will command a sizable transfer fee. De Jong could be sold for £70m, though, which may see him leave against Xavi’s wishes.

Paper Round’s view: United have signed players who did not want to be at the club before. Angel Di Maria is perhaps the most blatant example, and he offered up a dreadful contribution over the course of a season, and Paul Pogba’s appearances were far more frustrating than they were impressive. They may have to secure lesser players to find the commitment they need, but that is their own fault.

