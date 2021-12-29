Newcastle interested in Umtiti

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that French international Samuel Umtiti is wanted by Newcastle United and they could offer £17 million pounds for the 28-year-old defender, who is currently earning £220,00 a week at Barcelona. They will also face competition from AC Milan and Benfica, so may look at Sven Botman of Lille.

Paper Round’s view: Umtiti has serious problems with staying fit and unless he’s over those issues, it is not worth risking a transfer, however bad Newcastle’s season is going for them. There must be more consistent defenders who would be able to improve United’s backline, and they would not necessarily demand such high wages either.

Insigne closes in on MLS switch

Italian striker Lorenzo Insigne has received a huge offer to switch to MLS football, according to The Mirror. The 30-year-old Napoli forward is out of contract at the end of the season, and he had been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham. However Insigne now looks likely to join Toronto, the Canadian club.

Paper Round’s view: Seb Giovinco enjoyed a decent payday and a late resurgence in his career after moving to Toronto just a few years ago, and perhaps Insigne will be tempted to do the same. However Insigne is a better player and would be a shame for him to step down the football pyramid so early in his career.

Wesley set for Villa exit

Aston Villa striker Wesley looks likely to return to Brazil after failing to rediscover his best form after a cruciate ligament injury 14 months ago. His loan move back to Club Brugge was curtailed as he struggled to impress, and The Mail reports his agent saying: “Internacional and Sao Paulo made a proposal, Sao Paulo directly to Aston Villa, but they have to communicate with the staff.”

Paper Round’s view: Cruciate ligaments are generally not the huge blow they once were to a player, many can come back to find their best form once again and not suffer repeated injury problems. However Wesley has shown that occasionally players are really hit hard with no suggestion that he deserves any blame for his decline.

Digne may move to Newcastle

The Sun reports that Everton’s 28-year-old left-back Lucas Digne is wanted by Newcastle, but he would take up half of their £50 million winter budget. However if Eddie Howe can impress his bosses, they may free up to £200m in order to finance radical squad changes that could help them build for their long-term future.

Paper Round’s view: Everton will not want to help out their relegation rivals but reportedly they cannot afford Rafael Benitez’s preferred replacement Vitaliy Mykolenko, who would cost around £20m from Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. The danger they have is that if they allow Digne to move they give Newcastle a better shot at survival.

