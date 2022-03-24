Pogba eyed by surprise Premier League rivals

Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United looks to be coming to an end following the Frenchman’s latest interview expressing his dissatisfaction with his time at Old Trafford. With the player’s contract up in the summer, The Sun claims that Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are among the clubs monitoring the player’s situation, but also two surprise names in the form of Premier League sides Aston Villa and Newcastle, who are both said to be keeping tabs on the player ahead of an unexpected move.

Ad

Paper Round’s view: It seems highly unlikely Pogba’s problems will be solved by staying in the Premier League and a move abroad with the change of environment that brings remains the best bet. However, money talks and Newcastle currently have a lot of it. Equally, having witnessed the recent resurgence of Philippe Coutinho at Villa Park, maybe the Frenchman could see himself revitalised in the same way.

Transfers Barca, Real, Juve? Where should Pogba go to rebuild his career? 9 MINUTES AGO

Rice ‘prefers’ Chelsea move to United

West Ham’s in-demand midfield star Declan Rice is believed to be more keen on a move to London rivals Chelsea than Manchester United. According to the Evening Standard, Rice, who began his career at the Chelsea academy, would favour a return to west London over United, who have been keeping a close eye on the player for some time now. Either way, Champions League-chasing West Ham have no interest in allowing the player to leave and have priced him at a staggering £150m before a transfer is even considered.

Paper Round’s view: To be honest, as of right now, neither option is particularly tempting. Chelsea’s very future is up in the air as the sale of the club continues to rumble on, while United face a real risk of missing out on the Champions League with no manger currently in place for next season. Rice may well want to bide his time before making such a big decision about his future.

Declan Rice has spearheaded West Ham's push for Champions League football this term Image credit: Getty Images

Kane refuses to commit to Spurs amid Manchester United links

Harry Kane refused to be drawn on his future while speaking on England duty, casting more doubt on his time at Tottenham, according to The Mirror. “I can’t control what is going to happen in future," he is quoted as saying. The striker was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last summer but the two clubs were unable to agree a deal. This year, it’s the red half of Manchester apparently eyeing him up with the chance to link up with former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is reportedly on the United managerial shortlist.

Paper Round’s view: Kane virtually had his bags packed, tickets booked and pretty much both feet out the door last summer as he was all but set to move to the Etihad. Despite that move breaking down, more brilliant displays this season strengthen the argument he could easily play for one of the best, trophy-winning clubs in the world. However, if City are no longer interested, is United actually a step up from Tottenham right now?

Roma to demand £100m for in-form Abraham

Tammy Abraham will not be allowed to leave Roma for anything less than £100m, according to the Daily Mail. The England striker, who joined Jose Mourinho’s side last summer from Chelsea, has been in scintillating form, scoring 23 times in all competitions this season. His displays have alerted the likes of Premier League rivals Manchester United, City and Arsenal, who are all in the market for a new frontman. Other European clubs are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

Paper Round’s view: Abraham is clearly enjoying life in Italy so would a return to England be in his best interests right now? His goalscoring record at Chelsea, while satisfactory, wasn’t spectacular and certainly not £100m-worthy. Of course, he can still improve, but for the price quoted, teams would be expecting the finished article. For the player himself, he seems to be adored in Rome so why not milk that for another year or two?

World Cup Kane conflicted about Qatar World Cup: 'There are some issues you can’t hide away from' 19 HOURS AGO