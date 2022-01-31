Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set to join Barcelona on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The striker has 18 months left on his contact with the Gunners but has not played for the club since a disciplinary breach in December.

Ad

Aubameyang, 32, flew to Barcelona on Deadline Day in a bid to help facilitate a loan deal, but it was reported that talks broke down over wages.

Transfers Five transfer deals still to do - Lingard, Aubameyang, Zakaria, Carlos and Diaz 28/01/2022 AT 15:58

However, with a few hours remaining in the window it looks as though the striker will get the move he desires.

ESPN report that rather than a loan, Aubameyang will now join Barca on a free transfer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Mundo Deportivo earlier in the day: “He has a house in Sitges [near Barcelona] and everyone knows we would like to have him.

"He is trying to sort out his situation with Arsenal. It's complicated but we will keep trying."

If Aubameyang departs it will leave Mikel Arteta with just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as his recognised forwards for the rest of the season.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December after failing to demonstrate the “commitment and passion” to play for the club, according to Arteta.

“What I expect from any person in this football club, that is representing this badge, is passion and that he gives absolutely 100%, that he puts the club in front of any personal interests and is able to do anything to fulfil the badge we have on the chest,” said Arteta.

“Apart from that, you can listen to individuals and you can understand different cultures, but that commitment and passion has to be there. Unfortunately, it wasn't."

Aubameyang was also linked with a switch to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr earlier this month.

He returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon after scans revealed "heart lesions". However, later scans in another health check gave him the all-clear.

Premier League ‘That’s Arsenal for you’ – Adebayor backs Aubameyang and says club 'can't forgive' 24/01/2022 AT 16:46