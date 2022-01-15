Real want Haaland and Mbappe

Real Madrid could line up with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as soon as this summer. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that both Mbappe and Real expect a free transfer to go through but there will be little done while PSG and Real take each other on in the Champions League. Haaland may move despite strong interest from Barcelona, and with agent commissions, transfer fees and wages, he could cost 350 million euros.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland and his agent have negotiated themselves an excellent deal. By moving to Borussia Dortmund he was given plenty of game time to develop in top flight football, but the release clause set at 75 million euros means that they can demand an additional huge cut on top of the transfer fee because he is now perhaps the most exciting footballer in his age bracket.

Arsenal linked with Diego Costa

Veteran Brazil and Spain striker Diego Costa is now a free agent after terminating his deal with Atletico Mineiro, and The Sun reports that he could be on his way to Arsenal in a shock move. The London club need a player to fill in after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s disciplinary and fitness problems, but he could also join another Brazilian side or Spanish club Cadiz.

Paper Round’s view: Signing Costa would be a huge risk given the former Chelsea man’s propensity for épatage, and at 33 years old it would only work if he was asked to come and play a short-term role, while at the same time being a useful example for younger players. Given his attitude to fitness at Chelsea and disciplinary record over much of his career, it would be a daft move.

United set to blow Haidara deal

The Mirror suggests that Manchester United could now miss out on midfielder Amadou Haidara. The 23-year-old Malian international is wanted by Ralf Rangnick, who has agreed a £33m deal with RB Leipzig. However United are reluctant to back the German given his contract will soon be up, and that could allow Newcastle United to steal in for his signature.

Paper Round’s view: This kind of thing is why United have struggled for so long. Rangnick has a track record of spotting young talent, and United have a track record of failing to back their managers when they need it. If they wanted a manager who would operate on a more restricted manager they should have appointed one instead of allowing six more months to be wasted.

Wolves target Chiquinho

Wolves are keen on landing Estoril winger Chiquinho, with the 21-year-old winger set to join the Premier League side for £4.2m, reports the Mail. The youngster has impressed this season and his arrival would facilitate the departure of Adama Traore to Tottenham, after chairman Daniel Levy and manager Antonio Conte held talks about the club’s future.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs’ squad plainly is not good enough and Conte has turned attacking wingers into effective wing-backs in the past, such as Victor Conte. With Heung-min Son also out with injury, the 25-year-old Spain international could also be used as a stop-gap replacement as an attacker, and is already familiar with Premier League football after years in England.

