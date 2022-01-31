Burnley have signed Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

After beginning his career in the Netherlands, Weghorst has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg over the past three-and-a-half seasons.

Burnley will hope the 29-year-old can add firepower to their frontline following the surprise departure of striker Chris Wood to Newcastle for £25m earlier in the window.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley.

"His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards."

Club chairman Alan Pace said: "We’re absolutely delighted to have brought in a great talent with a fantastic goal-scoring pedigree in Germany. I look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team."

Eurosport Germany's Dennis Melzer believes Weghorst's physical stature makes him an ideal fit for the Premier League.

He said: "First of all, his last season was exceptional, with 20 goals he played a major role in Wolfsburg getting into the Champions League.

"This season he could not build on his achievements. Although he scored six times again in the Bundesliga, his impact on the game was significantly less. This is also why Wolfsburg are in a relegation battle.

"I think his qualities make him a good fit for the Premier League. Weghorst is a player who has the perfect physical condition of a classic centre-forward.

"He's strong in one-on-one and dangerous in front of goal. His greatest strength is his heading."

