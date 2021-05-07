Real Madrid will listen to offers for their forward Eden Hazard this summer, according to Marca

The Belgium winger was a surprise name on the teamsheet for the second-leg encounter at Stamford Bridge, as it was his first start since the 2-1 loss to Levante on January 30.

His performance in west London was subdued compared to what he delivered on a regular basis for Chelsea, and he was subbed off in the final couple of minutes.

At the final whistle, Hazard returned to the field and the Spanish media seized on images of him sharing a joke with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Hazard issued an apology on Thursday evening.

According to the Spanish newspaper the Liga champions will entertain offers for the Belgium international, who has suffered numerous injuries and struggled with form and fitness since his £86m arrival in 2019.

Hazard has three years left on his existing contract and it is not known what asking price Real would be willing to accept for the 30-year-old.

Real are currently second in La Liga, two points adrift of leaders Atletico. They host fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

