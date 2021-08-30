Maitland-Niles going nowhere

Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ Instagram story said “All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted” on Monday, but the Daily Mail claim he will not be leaving Arsenal before Tuesday’s deadline. An Everton loan had looked to be on the cards for the right-back, who also plays in midfield, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told the player – who is eager to get his career back on track – to stay and fight for his place in the side.

Paper Round’s view: Just let him go. It doesn’t look like that will happen, of course, but evidently Maitland-Niles is so disheartened by the situation that he felt the need to address it publicly on social media. Not often you see that, and if a player is taking to drastic circumstances, it could get a little more desperate on deadline day. A drive to Goodison Park, perhaps?

Utd ‘couldn’t bear’ Ronaldo at City

Manchester United only made their move for Cristiano Ronaldo as they could not bear the prospect of the Portugal captain signing for Manchester City, the Manchester Evening News reports . Ronaldo only had an offer from City on the table as of Friday morning, but as they backed away from their interest, United – thanks to the help of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and former players Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand – emerged as the frontrunners before confirming the move later on Friday.

"Ronaldo hasn't been signed to sit on the bench" Solskjaer on returning hero

Paper Round’s view: Plenty has been written about this 11th hour move for Ronaldo and how it could potentially pan out. Only time will tell, of course. He’ll score goals, few doubt that, but just how it impacts United’s balance and the development of Mason Greenwood remains to be seen. Hopefully playing with Ronaldo will help the England youngster no end.

