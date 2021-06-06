Arsenal vs Man Utd for Trippier?

Marca in Spain claiming Arsenal will move for the England international by offering Hector Bellerin to Atletico Madrid as part of the deal. Trippier’s title-winning season with Atleti has made him a wanted man, and the former Spurs defender could force United and Arsenal into a bidding war this summer. Over the weekend Manchester United were linked with Kieran Trippier after the full-back was reportedly looking for houses in the north west, according to the Daily Mail, and now the paper is carrying a story fromin Spain claiming Arsenal will move for the England international by offering Hector Bellerin to Atletico Madrid as part of the deal. Trippier’s title-winning season with Atleti has made him a wanted man, and the former Spurs defender could force United and Arsenal into a bidding war this summer. The Sun goes on to claim Trippier has told his England team-mates he wants to join United.

Paper Round’s view: Unless Trippier wants to return to England it is difficult to envisage him leaving a club where he has just won his first league title to join United or Arsenal. The latter in particular, as an ex-Spurs man and with the Champions League to look forward to at his current club. The United links seem more pertinent, but Atleti won’t let him leave for cheap.

***

Ward-Prowse on Villa’s radar

With Aston Villa expected to confirm the signing of Norwich’s Emi Buendia on Monday, beating Arsenal to sign the winger for £35m, multiple reports – including the Guardian – suggest Villa are also interested in signing Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse. The England international started the win over Romania on Sunday, although it wasn't enough to convince Gareth Southgate to include him in the final 26-man squad for the Euros.

Paper Round’s view: An early summer of intent from Villa as they look to pinch Buendia from Arsenal’s grasp and aim to weaken a Premier League rival by taking Ward-Prowse from Southampton. For that reason, it is difficult to imagine the Saints playing ball with this move, and so they could try to price Villa out of an offer.

***

The price of Haaland

A number of British papers, including the Daily Mail , have picked up on AS’ front page from Sunday, which simply shows Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and declares he will cost €200m this summer. That’s £172m, a hefty price-tag which the German club hope will put off the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: It goes to show how staggering the fee for Neymar was given that even this price-tag for Haaland feels high, and also that it is unlikely to be met. A few years ago, a handful of clubs would have deemed €200m worth it for a player like Haaland given the supremely talented forward is still only 20, but the pandemic has tightened the purse strings and it would be a surprise to see this happen this summer. We’ll see.

***

Neves and Moutinho on sale at Wolves

Wolves will listen to offers for Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho this summer, according to The Sun . The Portuguese pair will be put on sale as the owners look to rebuild the squad following Nuno’s departure. Neves is believed to be worth £35m and has attracted interest from Arsenal, while Moutinho could return to former club Porto, although with a year left on his contract the 34-year-old may not fetch much of a fee.

Paper Round’s view: It feels like a really key summer for Wolves after Nuno left. After two seventh place finishes it was 13th in 2020-21, with Neves their joint-top Premier League goalscorer on five. An overhaul is needed, but you worry those aspirations of breaking into the top six are long gone after Nuno's departure.

