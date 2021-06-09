What a week for White

Brighton centre-back Ben White is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, who are looking to sign him this summer. The Mirror report that Arsenal have joined Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in battle to sign the defender, who was called up to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's squad for Euro 2020 on Monday. The 23-year-old is reportedly valued at £50 million by the Seagulls, but Brighton are not keen on selling him in the summer transfer window.

Paper Round's view: White enjoyed a solid debut season in the Premier League after securing promotion from the Championship on loan at Leeds United in 2019-20. His versatility and ball-playing ability has probably been the reason behind the interest from top clubs, and his surprise inclusion in the England squad. £50 million seems a bit out of reach for Arsenal though - and it would be a shock if White picked the Gunners over the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. Liverpool have just signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million, so Old Trafford seems like White's most likely destination if he were to leave Brighton this summer.

Ramos set for Real Madrid U-turn

Sergio Ramos is ready to find a solution to extend his 16-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to MARCA. The Spaniard, who will not be a part of La Roja's squad for the European Championships, is edging closer to the expiration date on his Real Madrid contract this summer. Ramos previously rejected a one-year extension that was offered by Los Blancos in a bid to hold out for a longer deal. However, MARCA reveal that Ramos will now return to club president Florentino Perez and inform him that he would be willing to accept this offer. Real's offer is a 12-month extension, with a pay cut of 10%.

Paper Round's view: This would be a very humbling experience for Ramos. He's club captain at Real Madrid and his contract saga has been very public over the past year or so. Ramos wanted a two-year contract but Perez has been very clear that he would only be offering the 35-year-old a 12-month extension. It makes sense from a business perspective. The defender has missed a chunk of the 2020-21 season with injury and has even failed to make the Spain squad for Euro 2020. Maybe Ramos hasn't had any offers elsewhere... so he will have to call up Perez with his tail between his legs and ask for that previous offer.

Beckham 'confident' of bringing Messi to MLS

David Beckham's MLS club Inter Miami are "very confident" they will be able to convince Lionel Messi to join them in two years time, according to the Sun. The 33-year-old is set to extend his stay at Barcelona, despite previous question marks over his future. However, Inter Miami believe that Messi will be heading Stateside after two more seasons with La Blaugrana and Beckham is planning to poach the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Paper Round's view: It will be a giant step for soccer in America if (or when) Messi heads to the MLS. The Argentine has previously stated his desire to play in the United States before retiring from football, but his future at Barcelona is still yet to be confirmed. Once his future at the Camp Nou is decided, he will have a bit of time to plan his next step. Inter Miami are a new side in the league and there may be other attractive propositions... but the Florida-based club have the star appeal of Beckham. This could be huge in convincing Messi to turn up in MLS.

Four full-backs, Gareth? That's insane.

Gareth Southgate could field four full-backs in England's opening match in the European Championship against Croatia. The Telegraph reveal that the Three Lions boss is looking for a solution to Harry Maguire's ankle injury. The 28-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in Manchester United's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League last month and there are question marks over his return date. Southgate is considering playing a back three consisting of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Luke Shaw - with either Reece James or Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell at wing-back. This would make Stones the only natural centre-back in a back five.

Paper Round's view: *Insert Peep Show meme*. What is the point in calling up three back-up centre-backs and not using any of those when there are two spare spots in the heart of the defence? What must Ben White, Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings be thinking? Yes - none of them had a sensational season for their respective clubs in the Premier League... but they must have been called up for a reason. It sends out a message that Southgate doesn't trust his squad and that's no way to start a major international tournament.

