Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a lengthy message on his social media reflecting on his achievements at Juventus as question marks continue to surround his future.

Ronaldo's future at Juve has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months after the Serie A club suffered a difficult domestic campaign, finishing fourth in the league and scraping Champions League qualification on the final day of the season.

Sky Sports report this season's Serie A top scorer, with 29 goals, is set for fresh talks with Juventus over his future. The 36-year-old posted a cryptic Instagram message on Monday night.

Euro 2020 Southgate you tease - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO

"The life and career of any top player are made of ups and downs," he wrote.

"Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellence levels.

'Ronaldo absence due to fatigue' - Pirlo on benching star for Juventus

"This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms.

"The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.

"With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own football culture.

I’ve already said that I don’t chase records, records chase me. For those who don't understand what I mean by this, it’s very simple: football is a collective game, but it is through individual overcoming that we help our teams achieve their goals.

"It is always looking for more and more on the field, working more and more off the field, that records eventually emerge and collective titles become inevitable, some being the natural consequence of the other.

"So, I'm very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain and Italy; Best Scorer in England, Spain and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy.

"Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented.

"This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I’ll always keep chasing for until the last day. Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey! We stand together!"

Serie A 'Ronaldo absence due to fatigue' - Pirlo on benching star for Juventus 21 HOURS AGO