Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is training with Real Mallorca, the newly-promoted La Liga club have announced.

Sturridge has been without a club since he left Trabzonspor towards the end of the 2019/20 season.

Mallorca said in a statement: "RCD Mallorca has extended an invitation for Daniel Sturridge to participate from tomorrow, July 14, in the training sessions of the club’s first team as part of its preparation process."

A Manchester City academy graduate, Sturridge spent six-and-a-half years on the books at Liverpool after moving from Chelsea in 2013.

He almost won the Premier League with the Merseyside club as part of a formidable front three with Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling in his first season, but the former England international's time after that was plagued with injuries.

In total, he scored 67 goals in 160 appearances at Liverpool and also had a short loan spell at West Brom in 2018.

Sturridge is now looking to revive his career having been without a club for 15 months. He recently posted videos of himself training alone with a view to return for the 2021/22 campaign.

