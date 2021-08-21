Declan Rice has reportedly expressed his unhappiness to West Ham over the Hammers’ decision to place a £100 million price tag on the England international’s head.

Rice is keen to advance his career, and has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to the Telegraph , the midfielder is concerned about West Ham’s lack of activity in the transfer market - which could impact on their ability to build on last season’s sixth-placed finish - and their move to value him at £100m.

United and Chelsea have been put off by a price in excess of what the Blues paid to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan.

Rice has so far rebuffed West Ham’s advances with regard to a new deal, but he is tied to the Hammers until 2024 so the club are not under any pressure to sell.

The midfielder has shown no desire to down tools at West Ham, but the situation may come to a head next summer when his contract has two years to run.

