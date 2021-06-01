Refresh for all the latest news

09:00 - Good Morning!

You like gossip and news? Well, Tuesday June 6 is your day. Freddie Clayton will be here from 09:00 with all the gossip from the world of transfers AND all the gossip and then news from Gareth Southgate's England squad announcement. Here are, by the way, seven players that could , should and probably will get the cut when the squad is whittled down from 33 to 26.

Transfers Barca confirm Garcia arrival as second free transfer AN HOUR AGO

09:15 - Who are the seven?

So, as we know, seven of the current England camp will be ousted today. Seven will be watching the Euros from home. Seven will have wait at least another year for another chance. Seven will avoid the fearsome scrutiny of England fans this summer and probably return super fresh for their domestic seasons. Ups and downs.

We know that Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White are likely to be among the seven. And we´re not short on rumours on the other four either...

09:30 - Ward-Prowse to miss out?

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is set to miss out on the final 26, according to the Athletic

The report suggests that Gareth Southgate plans on prioritising players from clubs that finished higher up the table too. and that Jordan Henderson gets the nod despite not having played any competitive football since February due to injury.

We will miss his free-kicks, that´s for sure.

Ward-Prowse szerepeltetésével átalakult a csapat játéka. Image credit: Eurosport

Transfers Spurs and PSG hover over Rudiger - Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO