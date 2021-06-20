Antoine Griezmann has revealed he plans to move to the MLS once his contract with Barcelona expires.

The attacker is under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2024 and has long been linked with a switch to the Premier League.

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in the Frenchman, but the 30-year-old confirmed he has his eye on a transfer to America.

"My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States," Griezmann told French outlet La Figaro

I love that country, that culture, the NBA, and have a desire to discover it more, although I will also have to think about my family.

He added: "This is also why I love the United States and why I want to go there, because you go unnoticed, which is not the case in France or Spain."

Griezmann will be looking to enhance his reputation even further this summer with France the frontrunners to win Euro 2020.

Deschamps: Hungary had a 'formidable advantage' against France

But France’s shock slip-up against Hungary in their second group game saw Les Blues miss the chance to book their place in the next round and Germany could still finish top after their thrilling victory over Portugal.

France take on Portugal in their final group game and Griezmann admitted his side were angry with themselves for the lacklustre performance against Group F minnows Hungary.

“We’re disappointed, angry even, but it was a complicated game in really high temperatures and the ground was very dry,” he said.

“We have to have a reaction against Portugal. The sooner the match comes the better it is for everyone.

We have to be there on the pitch and we will have to work tactically and see where we can hurt them.

“We have the group and the team and staff to do that but we know it won’t be easy and we have to do the work on the pitch to get three points and keep first position.”

“I don’t think that game will change anything but we are more hungry [to make amends for defeat in the Euro 2016 final], and when you are hungry the big disappointments hurt more. Losing a final at home in France is the worst possible thing.

“It now gives us the passion to go further on and to win this tournament.

“It’s going to be a big match against Portugal. The stadium will be full and lots of us will have our families in the stands so it’s up to us to get the three points.

“We have to keep first place in the group and give a great show to the French supporters.”

