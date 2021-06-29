Arsenal and Spurs battle for Satriano

The Sun reports that North London clubs Arsenal and Spurs will battle out for Inter Milan’s 20-year-old Martin Satriano. The Uruguayan has impressed at youth level for Inter, but money worries at the club could force them to sell him for a knockdown price. Spurs are looking for a striker even if Harry Kane does not leave, while Mikel Arteta wants to reinforce at Arsenal.

Paper Round’s view: It appears that Alexander Lacazette could be one of the players that Arteta is willing to sacrifice in order to raise funds this summer. That would open up a space in Arsenal’s squad to bring in a new forward, and Satriano would be ready to take over from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the long run. Meanwhile, Spurs and Kane have both suffered from not having a player who can take pressure off the England international.

Leicester set for double swoop

Leicester are due to complete two signings for £45 million, according to the Mirror. Lille’s Boubakary Soumare, 22, could arrive for £22 million, while 22-year-old Zamian Patson Daka of Red Bull Salzburg is another young title-winner who could be on his way, at £23 million. Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to a squad that has lost Matty James, Wes Morgan and Martin Fuchs.

Paper Round’s view: Rodgers wants to add players with a ‘winning mentality’ to his squad. The Leicester boss has seen three title-winners depart, but would be welcoming two more if he completes these signings. Given how exceptionally well Leicester’s transfer strategy has gone for the past few seasons, it would be fair to assume that both these players will work out well.

Arsenal keen on Belotti

The Daily Mail suggests that Arsenal will provide interest from the Premier League for Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The 27-year-old Italian international has a year left with his current club and they are willing to accept just £29 million in order to move him on and avoid losing him for nothing. There is also interest from Italian sides AC Milan, Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina.

Paper Round’s view: Belotti was in brilliant form a couple of years ago and looked like he would have the physique to provide an outlet as a traditional, British-style central striker. Now that he has just a year left on his deal, the chance to bring in a player of his experience and with a decent goalscoring track record would surely be too much to turn down for a serious side like Arsenal.

Barcelona dealt blow over sales

Clement Lenglet, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele all went to Euro 2020 with high hopes but none of them were able to impress. Worst of all, 24-year-old Dembele came back with an injury that could take four months to recover from. Barcelona now face a race to tie him down to a new contract before he can leave for nothing next year, and they have little hope of selling Griezmann or Lenglet off the back of their performances.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona are in pretty big trouble considering their financial problems and a few excellent performances from any of these three might have helped ease them out the door for big money. Instead they are likely stuck with them all, on high wages, while not being convinced they are out-and-out first team material in the medium term for the club.

