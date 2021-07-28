Ben White is believed to be at Arsenal for a medical on Wednesday ahead of his expected £50million move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old White impressed as Brighton retained their Premier League status last season, with the centre-back’s performances earning him a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2020.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their defensive ranks after allowing David Luiz to leave the club this summer, and right-footed White’s potential and versatility has persuaded the club to pay out £50m for him as part of Mikel Arteta’s squad rebuild.

White will be Arsenal’s third signing of the summer, joining Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares in the arrivals lounge at the Emirates.

The centre-back’s former manager Graham Potter has been full of praise for White, saying “he has got that athleticism where he can just play, play, play”.

But the potential signing concerns former Arsenal centre-half Sol Campbell.

“It needs to work out because Arsenal are not in the position to shift out £50m for a player,” Campbell said in an interview with talkSPORT.

He’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s a difficult one, it’s a lot of money.

“They’re looking at the years ahead and they see a future. He can play in midfield or as a full-back. But at £50m you’ve got to be the master of your position.”

