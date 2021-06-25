Arsenal are in negotiations with Brighton to sign their England international Ben White.

The 23-year-old central defender broke through into the Brighton side after spending the previous season on loan in the Championship with Leeds United.

A fee of £50 million will be required, reports Sky Sports News , and the talks are focusing on how to structure the terms of the deal to both sides. White’s personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem for the North London club.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen the Arsenal back line following the departure of David Luiz at the end of his contract.

White was part of the initial Euro 2020 squad named by Gareth Southgate and was elevated to the 26-man squad when Trent Alexander-Arnold had to pull out through injury, and made his full debut in a friendly against Austria in May.

