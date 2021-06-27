Granit Xhaka appears to have confirmed his desire to leave Arsenal this summer and join Roma.

Xhaka has spent five seasons in north London and is a regular under Mikel Arteta, but speaking ahead of Switzerland’s last-16 tie against France on Monday, the 28-year-old hinted he wants a new challenge.

“Arsenal know what I want to do… it is very beautiful here [in Rome],” Xhaka said when quizzed about the transfer rumours.

Xhaka has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Roma and is just waiting for the two clubs to come an agreement over the fee.

So far Roma have failed to meet Arsenal’s asking price, but the Gunners are keen to offload players this summer as they target a big overhaul of their squad.

Arteta already has Brighton and England centre-back Ben White in his sights and Arsenal are closing in on a £50 million deal for the defender.

Next on the agenda for Arteta is to find back-ups in goal and at left-back, with Bernd Leno and Kieran Tierney nailing down those positions.

Another midfielder is also a priority for Arteta as he works to build on a so far lukewarm first two years in charge at Arsenal.

Xhaka is one of several players up for sale and the Swiss said earlier this month he was trying to focus on Euro 2020.

“There are always rumours as soon as the transfer market opens but I don't want to talk about my future," he said.

"I want to keep that until the end of the tournament and what happens afterwards you will then get to know about it.

Everything else doesn't distract me. I'm fit and motivated and I'm looking forward to doing a lot of things.

"This tournament is very important to the team and to Switzerland and we want to show it with good performances here."

