Arsenal target White

The Athletic reports that Arsenal are keen on signing Brighton’s central defender Ben White. The 23-year-old England international has impressed on the south coast and has been linked with a move to the top four clubs in the Premier League. David Ornstein suggests that a fee of between £40-50 million should be enough to secure his signature.

Transfers Arsenal target Onana has doping ban cut, could play this year YESTERDAY AT 17:20

Paper Round’s view: White has stepped up into the Premier League and then into the England national team adeptly and he could presumably continue to improve into a Champions League footballer. Obviously he won’t have the chance to do that under Mikel Arteta next season but Arsenal would be a chance to develop further.

'Massive boost to play in Denmark' Lossl on home advantage at Euro 2020

Pique: I want Haaland at Barcelona

Barcelona central defender Gerard Pique hopes that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will join him at Barcelona, but admitted that he does not have any influence over the potential transfer. Spanish paper Marca quoted him as saying: "I have no idea, I hope that he comes [to Barcelona. The great players should be with us, but that's a decision for the club to make. They will know."

Paper Round’s view: Haaland would be an exceptional signing for Barcelona but they are presumably unable to sign him this summer, at least. If they keep Lionel Messi on what will be huge wages, and also add Sergio Aguero to the front line, then there isn’t room on the pitch or on the salary books to bring in a player such as Haaland.

Arsenal keen on permanent Ryan deal

As well as Ben White, the Sun suggests that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking for another defensive addition, this time Brighton’s 29-year-old goalkeeper Mat Ryan. The Australian spent the second half of last season on loan with Arsenal, and with uncertainty over Alex Runarsson and Bernd Leno at the Emirates, he could come back.

Paper Round’s view: Ryan did enough to suggest that if he could be brought in for a relatively low sum - he has just a year left on his contract on the south coast - then it would give Arteta the chance to take a punt on a younger goalkeeper with more potential, while knowing that he has a stopper with Premier League experience if needed.

Liverpool weigh up Neuhaus move

Jurgen Klopp is looking for a replacement for Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who is due to join Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in the summer on a free transfer. They have turned their attention to Borussia Monchengladbach’s 24-year-old German international Florian Neuhaus, also wanted by Bayern Munich, says the Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Neuhaus is a more attacking player than Wijnaldum, but Klopp might be looking to rejig the tactical approach he takes after a difficult, covid-blighted season. Neuhaus’ arrival might allow Liverpool to get rid of Xherdan Shaqiri, and may ultimately help prepare for the exit of any of their famous front three.

Euro 2020 Spain Euro 2020 Team Preview - Will mixing old and new work for Luis Enrique? 09/06/2021 AT 08:12