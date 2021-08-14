Arsenal are prepared to sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this transfer window, according to reports.

The 32-year-old signed a new long-term deal last year but he scored just 10 Premier League goals in 2020/21, less than half his return in each of the previous two years, in which he scored 22 league goals a season.

The Times newspaper now reports that his club are now happy to see him move on, a decision made tougher by the fact that his £300,000-wages are tough for any side to countenance due to the 32-year-old Gabonese forward’s age and form.

Speaking to CBS , Arteta said of the chance that his striker would get back to his best: "I don't know. Last season and everything that happened individually and collectively, it was difficult to measure whether that was a trend or a one-off.

"Our job is to help the team get the best they have and we know with him we are stronger because he scores goals. That's one of the most important things in this game."

Chelsea are likely to make Tammy Abraham available given the arrival of £97.5 million man Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, and while Arteta is keen he may be blocked until he shifts Aubameyang off his books.

