Ilaix Moriba wants to open negotiations with Tottenham over a move away from Barcelona.

The 18-year-old Spanish youth team international has a year left on his current deal in Catalonia but has rejected fresh terms, meaning he could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

That has seen him excommunicated from the first team squad by manager Ronald Koeman, and Spanish newspaper Sport reports that the youngster does not want to miss out on a season’s action, and therefore wishes to explore a move to north London.

Premier League Parker: Chelsea will challenge Man City for the title - with or without Lukaku 10/08/2021 AT 15:33

With only days remaining of the transfer window, there will be a meeting between Moriba’s representatives and Spurs in order to try to agree a move, with Spurs and Barcelona in agreement over a 15 million transfer fee.

The player also has an agreement with Bundesliga side Leipzig but they are not willing to meet Barcelona’s asking price. He is willing to move to Spurs if the club and player can agree personal terms.

'He is such a legend at this club' - Solskjaer on Ronaldo

Football Chelsea to bring Champions League trophy to Spurs friendly at Stamford Bridge 20/07/2021 AT 13:23