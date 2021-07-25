Brighton defender Ben White is due to have a medical with Arsenal ahead of a transfer next week, according to reports.

Sky Sports claims that England international White, who went to the European Championships as part of his country’s campaign as losing finalists, is expected to have a medical on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old impressed on the south coast last year after his first full Premier League season, and had attracted interest from some of the league’s biggest clubs in his loan spell at Leeds United the year before.

Transfers Liverpool confirm Wilson sale to Fulham 6 HOURS AGO

A fee of £50 million is believed to have been agreed last week after two bids, one of £40m and the next of £47m, were turned down before a third bid broke the deadlock.

Arsenal need a defender to replace David Luiz, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

Usain Bolt backs Olympic athlete protests and slams 'ridiculous' abuse of Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Transfers Palace close in on Spurs target Andersen - reports 6 HOURS AGO