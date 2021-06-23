Real start Haaland talks

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Erling Haaland has given his blessing for talks to start between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old Norwegian striker is available for 75 million euros next summer, and it is believed that the Germans and Spaniards will come together on a compromise of around 130 million euros to complete a deal this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Dortmund would be getting 65 million euros more than they would next season if they were to keep hold of Haaland for just one more season. As good as he is, there is probably more benefit in doubling the profit they are making on him, more or less, and being able to spend big to bring in a replacement. It might make it harder for Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho, though.

United close in on Sancho

The Mirror claims that Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are close to agreeing terms for a transfer of Jadon Sancho. The 20-year-old England international will earn £250,000-a-week wages on a five-year contract with the option of a further year, and United have followed up a £60 million bid with one worth £72.5 million with another £10 million in add-ons. That is £5 million short but a compromise is expected.

Paper Round’s view: One would imagine that United simply did not want to sign Sancho last season because their approach this summer has been far more constructive. If he is signed then United will be able to move swiftly on to improving the defence, and the focus will turn to the future of Paul Pogba, who is impressing for France while his contract starts to run down.

Chelsea hope to tempt Ramos

Chelsea are making a late move for former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. The 35-year-old Spaniard is wanted by Thomas Tuchel to partner Antonio Rudiger, according to the Sun. However there is competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who can tempt him with the chance to play alongside Neymar, former teammate Angel Di Maria, and perhaps even Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paper Round’s view: If Ronaldo and Ramos team up again that would transform PSG into a side who would believe themselves to be genuine challengers for the Champions League - if only for a season or two, given their age. Chelsea’s interest might be genuine but it is difficult to square that with the new contract for Thiago Silva, who surely carries out the same role for Chelsea now.

Bertrand set for Leicester switch

Ryan Bertrand is likely to join Southampton on a free transfer, says the Mail. The 31-year-old left-back is out of contract on the south coast, and had been wanted by Arsenal, AC Milan and Monaco. However with Leicester in need of defensive back-ups with Timothy Castagne and James Justin both potentially out for long periods with injury, Brendan Rodgers has made his move.

Paper Round’s view: Bertrand will be able to contribute for a few years yet given his fitness, and if he is coming to help fill out the Leicester squad then his career may be elongated by not having to play two times a week. He has international and Champions League experience, and will give Rodgers a reliable presence who can also play at wing-back and perhaps even further forward, if required.

